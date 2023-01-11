A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed 'for his shopping' on his way to his car at a busy shopping centre in Salford.Police descended on a car park on Heywood Way near Salford Precinct at around 5pm this evening (January 10) after reports of a serious assault.A 62-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives investigating the stabbing have confirmed that a manhunt is now underway.No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Early indications suggest the stabbing was an 'isolated incident,' Greater Manchester Police said.

Eye witnesses described seeing a huge police presence at the shopping centre, as a huge area was cordoned off by officers.

Ambulances, police vans and cars were also spotted at the scene.A number of shops including the Aldi supermarket were forced to close following the attack and shoppers and workers were told to leave the area.Several witnesses said the man had been stabbed for his shopping as he made his way from the Aldi supermarket to his car parked a short distance away.One shop worker, who asked to remain anonymous: "We saw everyone running out of the precinct.

"I saw an old man at the side of his car.

"He had been stabbed."They tried to take his shopping off him as he made his way to his car.

"He was taken to the hospital.

"His car is still there outside the Aldi now.

"The whole area has been cordoned off.

"The shopping centre and everywhere else has had to close."Aldi has been completely blocked off.

"There are police cars at every entrance of the precinct and the car park.

"I saw the man slumped in his car."His neighbour was with him and she said he had been stabbed for his shopping.

"I think he was just in Aldi.

"It's just horrible.

"It is very scary when it happens on your door step."A police cordon remains as detectives comb the scene for evidence.

Police are now appealing to the public for further information regarding this incident to help locate the suspect.Detective Sergeant Gareth Bannister of GMP’s Salford District said: "I would like to reassure the public first and foremost that this is an isolated incident, and our officers are leaving no stone unturned to locate the suspect in question."Our officers will remain in the local area to conduct further enquiries this evening and we have an increased number of patrolling officers across the centre of Salford to provide further reassurance to our community."If you were at Salford Precinct this afternoon, saw anything suspicious, saw the suspect in question or have any information no matter how small it may be, this could be a huge help in locating the suspect and achieving justice for the victim."