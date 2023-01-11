Police have released a CCTV image after a 13-year-old schoolgirl was sexually assaulted in a park in Bury.

The 'terrifying attack' happened sometime between 3.30pm and 8pm on January 2, in a park near Townfield Close.Greater Manchester Police have now released an image of a man they wish to speak to as part of their enquiries.

The teenage girl is said to be 'extremely shaken up' following the ordeal.Anyone with any information about the incident or recognise the man is being urged to contact the force immediately.

Detective Sergeant Luke Dearing from GMP’s Child Protection Investigation Unit said:

"We would like to speak to this male who could be able to provide further information surrounding the incident.""This terrifying attack has left the victim understandably extremely shaken up."

"Nobody should ever have such a traumatic incident as this happen to them and we want to bring whoever was responsible to justice.""The investigation has remained on-going since the report to the police and following a number of lines of enquiry including CCTV and forensic tests, we’re now in a position to appeal to the public and ask anyone who recognises the male pictured to get in touch.Anyone who recognises the male pictured is asked to call GMP or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.