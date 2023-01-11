Superstar DJ Carl Cox has been a huge figure throughout some of the defining eras of UK dance music, from the acid house and rave scene, to club culture and to many people he is still the world's greatest DJ.

But now, at the age of 60, he has confirmed his first venture into electric racing, with his Carl Cox Motorsport team set to make its debut in this year's Extreme E.

Extreme E is a ground-breaking off-road electric racing championship, which is now it its third year.

It gets underway in Saudi Arabia on March 11-12 and the current line up includes teams run by legendary motorsport names McLaren, Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button.

Speaking about bringing Carl Cox Motorsport to Extreme E for 2023 he said:

"I’m here to make a difference. To have the opportunity to be part of something so dynamic on four wheels is a dream come true.

"Racing, like music, is in my blood and I’m going to bring my passion and energy into this series and build something special.

"Participating in electric racing is new to me but I’m a fast learner and will bring my hard earned know how and experience into the mix at Extreme E.

"Carl Cox Motorsport is here to take on all comers and we are going to jump straight in.

"We are in it to win it."

Carl Cox says his team is "in it to win it" Credit: PA

Extreme E CEO Alejandro Agag said "We are incredibly excited to welcome Carl and his Carl Cox Motorsport Extreme E team to the championship.

"We all know Carl for the superstar he is, but beyond his talents in music it is clear his passion for motorsport runs deep.

"We can’t wait to work with him and his team. A true icon in music and entertainment Carl will be an important beacon for our series, bringing a whole new energy to the championship."

Nico Rosberg, who owns a team taking part has taken to social media to welcome Carl, tweeting: "Welcome to electric racing. I look forward to seeing your team competing against RosbergRacing"

Nico Rosberg tweeted a welcome Credit: Twitter: Nico Rosberg

From raving to racing....

Carl Cox is regarded by some as the 'world's greatest DJ' Credit: PA

From raving to racing might seem a bit a leap, but Oldham born Carl has long had a love for motorbikes and racing.

Carl said as a young lad he would "watch sidecars go round at Brands Hatch in the early 80’s. And loved them. I liked seeing the bikes go round, but the sidecars had two guys, one’s hanging off and the other is tucked in and on the throttle. I just loved the sidecar racing."

He even started drag racing himself, but as he got more into music he missed a lot of racing.

Play Brightcove video

Carl Cox drag racing - video from Carl Cox Motorsport

In 2013 he founded Carl Cox Motorsport, initially to give financial backing to a grassroots sidecar racing team in New Zealand, but twenty years on, it has grown.

Carl Cox Motorsport has mainly competed in motorcycle road racing in Britain and Oceania, spearheaded by 21-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop, as well as circuit competition by backing Max Cook in the British Superbike Championship.

Carl celebrated his 60th birthday with Michael Dunlop at the Isle of Man TT, and loves the TT so much he has even bought a property on the island.

Carl celebrating his 60th birthday with Michael Dunlop at the TT in 2022 Credit: Carl Cox Motorsport

Carl Cox Motorsport is the second new XE team for 2023, joining XE Sports Group led by former Everton player Tim Cahill.