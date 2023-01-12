A woman in her 80s died after being hit by two cars in Wirral.Merseyside Police were called to a report of a crash on Market Street in Hoylake just before 6.45pm 11 January.

It is thought the female pedestrian was hit by a blue Saab and then by a silver Ford Fiesta.She died at the scene. The woman’s next of kin have been informed and her family are being supported by officers.

An investigation is underway and CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

Both drivers stopped at the scene and are currently assisting police with their enquiries.More than a dozen police vehicles attended the scene. A white tent was placed in the middle of the road, which was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Amy Murray said: "Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with the family of the woman who sadly died following this tragic incident.

"Specially trained family liaison officers are supporting them at this time."I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed this collision on Market Street at around 6.45pm to please make contact with us as we continue to piece together the circumstances.“I would also ask anyone who was driving on Market Street at the time of collision and has any dashcam footage that may help us to please get in touch as soon as possible. Any information you have could be vital to our investigation.”