A 43-year-old man has died after being hit by an HGV near Liverpool.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway of Princess Way in Seaforth at around 11:15pm on Wednesday 11 January.

The man died at the scene.

Merseyside Police say the driver of the HGV stopped at the scene and is helping with enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from the Force’s MATRIX Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "We have launched an investigation following the death of a 43-year old man who has died following a road traffic collision on Princess Way.

"His family have been located and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family and we are determined that our investigation with get the answers they so desperately need.

“I would like to make a direct appeal to the public to assist us as we begin that process.

"My appeal is to anyone who has dash camera CCTV fitted in their vehicle that may been travelling on Princess Way and surroundings roads at between 11pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday 11 January evening to make contact with the investigation team as you may have inadvertently captured the lead up to this incident.

"Our officers can recover CCTV in person or remotely to check if it has captured any footage that may assist the investigation.

"In addition if you have CCTV on your home or business that could help, please get in touch.

"Your help however insignificant it may seem, could be vital to us."

Can you help?

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0151 777 5747 or email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk quoting reference 23000033762