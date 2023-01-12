Three people have been arrested after a 62-year-old man was "purposely followed and targeted" before being stabbed in a busy shopping centre car park.

Police descended on the car park near Salford Precinct in Greater Manchester at around 4.25pm on 10 January after reports of a serious assault.

The man was found with serious injures and taken to hospital where he remains.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has now arrested three people in connection with the incident, a 42-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old man.

They have all been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and the attempted murder of the victim.

It's believed the man was on his way to his car at Salford Precinct when he was attacked. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Superintendent Ryan Davies of GMP’s Salford District said: "Whilst we have arrested three persons, the investigation remains in its early stages and we are keeping an open mind.

"Our investigations to date have not found any evidence to suggest that the victim was robbed or that theft was the motive for this attack.

“Our assessment remains that the victim was purposely followed and targeted. On that basis, we do not currently believe there is any wider risk to the community.

“We have a team of detectives dedicated to investigating numerous lines of enquiry in an effort to establish the motive and bring any offenders to justice.

“Uniformed and detective officers continue to patrol the local area, carrying out further enquiries and providing reassurance to the local community.

“I once again urge anyone who was in the vicinity of Salford Precinct on the afternoon of Tuesday 10 January, particularly between the hours of 4pm and 5pm, and who saw anyone acting suspiciously or out of place, either near there or in the vicinity of Aldi, Heywood Way; or who witnessed the incident taking place; or who witnessed the aftermath of the incident; or who saw anyone running – please come forward without delay and talk to us in confidence.

“Any information that is forthcoming could be vitally important to this investigation."

Detectives are keen for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to contact them or submit it to the dedicated online portal.

Information can be reported by calling 0161 856 5235 or 101 and quoting log 2025 of 10/01/2023.

Alternatively, it can also be can reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.