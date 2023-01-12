Tributes are pouring in for a 'rugby player of the future' who has died suddenly aged just 18.

Logan Holgate was on the under-18s pathway scheme at Salford Red Devils and had been selected for the England England Community Lions under-19s in 2022.

The 18-year-old, from Cumbria, had been playing for Whitheaven-based Hensingham ARLC alongside the Salford Red Devils.

He died 'suddenly' on Wednesday 11 January, the Rugby Football League (RFL) said.

Paying tribute to the teen, a spokesperson for Salford Red Devils wrote on Twitter: "Everyone at Salford Red Devils are saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Logan Holgate.

"Logan played for our U18s pathway alongside Hensingham and was set to move up to the reserve team this season.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at such a sad time."

Salford Red Devils, AJ Bell Stadium

The RFL also paid tribute to the 'talented' young player, following his time with the England Community Lions.

"Everyone connected with the England Community Lions Programme was saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Logan Holgate," a spokesperson said.

"The talented hooker, who played with distinction for Hensingham, including in the melting pot of the National Conference last season, followed the family tradition in represent the Lions, hot on the heels of big brother Ellison and younger brother Fletcher."

Logan made his debut for the Lions for the Under 16s team, in its victory over Wales.

He was later selected to tour Italy with the Under 19s team, playing in the final against France to win the European Championships for the first time.

"He leaves a lasting legacy on the programme and staff - a brilliant young man and team mate," the statement added.

"All our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this devastating time."

A GoFundMe has also been set up to try and raise money to support Logan's family. To donate to the fundraiser click here.