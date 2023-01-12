Fans given football banning orders have risen by 230% in the first half of the current season with online abuse also up by more than half.

Police chiefs say the increase in orders being handed out is due to the "positive action" officers and the Crown Prosecution Service are taking to tackle the problems behind football disorder, which is still described as being at "worrying levels."

The figures released by the UK Football Policing Unit showed there were 343 banning orders issued across England and Wales between 1 July 2022 and 31 December 2022.

There were 999 football-related arrests in the period covered by the data, an 11% increase on the first half of 2021-22.

In July 2022 an Everton fan was given a three year ban after threatening Newcastle players Credit: PA images

Reported incidents at matches were down 19% to 661, but that still represented the second-highest mid-season figure on record.

Incidents were reported at almost half of the 1,550 matches covered by the data.

Incidents involving supporter drug use increased by 42%.

From 10 November 2022, anyone convicted of either possessing or supplying Class A drugs at a regulated game could be made subject to a banning order.

Gabriel Jesus of Man City removes a blue flare from the pitch during the Premier League match at the Etihad. Credit: PA images

Incidents featuring pyrotechnics increased slightly, while pitch invasions were down 39%

In 2022 a life-long Manchester City fan was given a three year ban for throwing a flare onto the pitch at their final game of the season against Aston Villa.

During the same game another City fan was also banned from attending matches for three years after invading the pitch and running towards Villa’s goalkeeper.

In July an Everton fan was given a three-year football ban after threatening and verbally abusing Newcastle United players at Goodison Park.

Robert Williams, approached the away team's exit and began shouting abuse.

Allegations of online hate have also risen by 53% compared to the same period in the previous season, with 29 incidents.

In 2021, Manchester United said it had seen a 350% increase in abuse towards its players online in the past 18 months, and the club joined many other clubs in a high profile social media blackout.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council’s football policing lead, Chief Constable Mark Roberts of Cheshire Police, said: "Whilst the total number of incidents reported is down, this is still the second highest figure we have seen, and it is particularly concerning to see a rise in pyrotechnics, missiles, drug use and attacks on stadium staff.

"We have seen some positive strides made this season including the introduction of football banning orders for people caught in possession of drugs and the introduction of stadium bans for people who enter the pitch, as well as those who use pyrotechnics.

"The increase in arrests and football banning orders also demonstrates that the police are taking positive action to tackle the problems, working closely with the CPS."