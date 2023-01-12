Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a suspected hit-and-run collision in south Manchester.

The A6 Stockport Road in Levenshulme was closed after two serious collisions at around 1:15pm on Thursday, (12 January).

Greater Manchester Police said a motorcyclist had initially knocked down a pedestrian who was crossing the busy thoroughfare.

Police believe the driver of a sliver Audi intentionally drove towards the motorbike and its rider, hitting both. Credit: MEN Media

The pedestrian was a passenger in a silver Audi A5.

Moments later, the driver of the Silver Audi is believed to have intentionally driven towards the motorbike and its rider, and hitting them.

The Audi driver then got out of the car and ran after the motorcyclist before fleeing the scene on foot down Jean Close. He left his passenger lying injured on the floor.

The motorcyclist and the pedestrian, both 22, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still hunting for the Audi driver and are appealing for information about the incident.Inspector Chris Forrester said: "There were a number of people at the scene either walking past or in cars this afternoon and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have dash cam or CCTV footage showing the attack."This is an unacceptable show of violence and reckless driving, and we need the public’s assistance to help track down the offender and to further understand the circumstances."Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police.