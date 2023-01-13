Play Brightcove video

A company has been fined more than £4 million after its workers brought down power cables over a stretch of motorway in Cheshire.

In one incident, described as "terrifying", the cable was cut by a a digger and struck a moving lorry.

The second incident saw a cable land on the carriageway after it was struck by a tractor.

Salford-based civil engineering firm Kier pleaded guilty to breaches of The Health and Safety at Work Act at Manchester Crown Court.

Kier was fined £4 million. Credit: PA images

Both incidents happened on overnight road works part of the smart motorway scheme between junctions 16 and 18 near Sandbach.

The first incident took place on 28 March 2018.

Workers clearing tarmac from the hard shoulder used a truck with a crane attached which struck and severed an 11kV power line that landed in the motorway and in a nearby field.

The company failed to immediately tell Scottish Power, which meant the cable was reenergised a number of times while it was lying on the motorway and cars were passing.

During the second incident, another team from Kier were taking down a motorway barrier on 21 January 2019.

Their tractor struck an overhead cable which led to an unmarked 11kV powerline being hit and snapped by an oncoming lorry.

The Health and Safety Executive found that inadequate planning from Kier meant the vehicle used in the first incident was unsuitable despite other more suitable vehicles being available.

There was also no task-specific risk assessment available for the workers.

Both incidents happened on overnight road works part of the smart motorway scheme between junctions 16 and 18 near Sandbach. Credit: Google Maps

In the second incident, the workers were unaware of the overhead hazards.

In relation to the first incident, Kier Infrastructure and Overseas Limited, of Clippers Quay, Salford pleaded guilty to breaching Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. In relation to the second incident, they pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and Regulation 13(1) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015.

In total, the company were fined £4.215m and ordered to pay costs of £80,759.60 at Manchester Crown Court on 12 January 2023.

HSE inspector Susan Ritchie said: “This is a significant fine reflecting the seriousness of the failures here.

"The company’s failure to plan the work properly and provide an adequate risk assessment put its workers and those using the motorway in significant danger.”

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...