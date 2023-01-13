A 22-year-old man has appeared before court charged with the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot on Christmas Eve.

The 26-year-old beautician died after number of shots were fired at the Lighthouse pub just before midnight on 24 December 2022.

Connor Chapman, of Houghton Road, Woodchurch, appeared on Friday 13 January, at Wirral Magistrates’ Court charged with her murder.

He is also charged with two counts of attempted murder, of Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld, and three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, of Harry Loughran, Nicholas Speed and Liam Carr.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, relating to a converted Scorpion sub-machine gun, and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The 22-year-old was remanded in custody and will appear before Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, 16 January.

A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries.