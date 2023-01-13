A man has been charged with the murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey on Christmas Eve.

Elle died after number of shots were fired at the Lighthouse pub just before midnight on 24 December.

She was shot in the head and pronounced dead at hospital.

Four men were also injured.

12 shots were fired towards the entrance of the Lighthouse pub on Christmas Eve Credit: ITV Granada/Claire Hannah

Connor Chapman, 22, of Houghton Road, Woodchurch will appear at Wirral Adult Remand court on Friday 13 January 2023 charged with her murder.

He has has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder and three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life and handling stolen goods, namely a Mercedes A Class.A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Merseyside police are reminding people not to make any comments online which could prejudice the legal process. They also say their investigation continues and there is a special Public Portal Public Portal where information, CCTV and dashcam and mobile phone footage can be uploaded directly to the investigation team.

Information can also be passed via 101, DM @MerPolCC or by contacting CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, with reference 22000948723.