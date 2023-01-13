A man who let his injured dog walk around while he was in ‘significant pain' and had lost the use of both of his back legs has been banned from keeping animals.

Reggie, a border collie, was suffering from a severe flea infestation and a suspected broken pelvis when he was collected by the RSPCA after being found collapsed in a garden on 14 August 2022.

Despite his lack of mobility, he had been regularly allowed to wander the streets in the weeks before he was found and had not been seen by a vet.

His owner, Daniel Welbourne, from Lancaster, has now been banned from keeping dogs for four years after admitting one charge of causing unnecessary suffering.

Preston Magistrates Court heard how Reggie was rushed to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital after the charity had been called by a concerned member of the public.

In evidence to the court, one of the examining vets said: “Reggie was likely to have been in significant pain and distress throughout this week.

"He was unable to express normal behaviour and was suffering."

Despite being given strong painkillers and anti inflammatories, Reggie’s condition did not improve in the days that followed and he remained in significant discomfort.

The veterinary team who were caring for him advised Welbourne that he was suffering and the kindest thing to do would be to put him to sleep, which his owner consented to.

In addition to the four-year ban on keeping dogs, Welbourne was also given a 12-month community order, told to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and ten RAR days and ordered to pay £250 in costs.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...