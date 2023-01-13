A Premier League footballer has been cleared of sex attacks on four women following a six-month trial - as prosecutors say they will seek a retrial over two other allegations.

Benjamin Mendy, 28, denied seven counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault relating to six women.

The Manchester City star was cleared of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault against five women following a six month trial at Chester Crown Court.

A jury was unable to reach decisions on one count of rape and one count of attempted rape.

Mendy covered his face with both hands, and gently rocked back and forth as the verdicts were delivered.

The Manchester City footballer denied all of the charges against him. Credit: PA images

The unanimous verdicts were delivered on Wednesday by the seven men and four women on the jury, one juror having been discharged earlier for medical reasons.

The verdicts could not be reported until jurors concluded considering the remaining two counts, after they were given a majority direction by Judge Steven Everett, meaning he would accept a 10-1 majority on any verdict.

But after 14 days of deliberation, jurors could not reach verdicts on Mendy’s alleged attempted rape of a woman, 29, in 2018 and the rape of another woman, 24, in October 2020.

Judge Everett discharged the jury on Friday, ending the trial.

Matthew Conway, prosecuting, said the prosecution will seek a retrial on the counts the jury could not reach verdicts on.

He said: “We have made a decision today, which is to proceed on these counts in two separate trials and we seek today a provisional case management.”

Lawyers are discussing dates for future hearings and a trial possibly in June.

Louis Saha Matturie Credit: PA images

The Manchester City player's co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 41, was also cleared of three rape charges relating to two teenagers.

The jury was unable to reach verdicts on three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault against him by five other women.

He had denied six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven women.

Throughout the trial both defendants maintained any sex with women was consensual.

The allegations and trial had been “absolute hell” for Mendy, the court heard, and his life in football “is over” as he would “never escape” the accusations.

The footballer was first arrested in November 2020 after the alleged triple rape of the 24-year-old woman at his home in Cheshire the previous month.

He was released under investigation before he was later accused of sexually assaulting another woman, aged 24, two months later, and while on police bail for that offence, was later accused of the rape of three other women, one aged 17 – all offences of which he was cleared.

Mendy was suspended by Manchester City in August 2021, after he was charged with rape

Mendy has been cleared of six counts of rape. Credit: PA images

Timothy Cray KC, prosecuting, said Mendy thought about what was “in his pants” and that was why he got it “terribly wrong” in believing women were consenting to sex.

Lisa Wilding KC, representing Matturie, suggested all the women involved were in some way connected through friendships, social media connections or by attending parties.

Lawyers for both men said each allegation was “riddled with inconsistencies and flaws”.

Ms Wilding said the sexual habits and lifestyles of the defendants did not make them rapists, and that women over the last 40 years had earned sexual equality, however that is expressed.

She said complainants in this case had actively pursued sex with men they hardly knew and that is their right – but it can come with hurt and embarrassment after.

Both Mendy and Matturie denied all charges against them.

A spokesperson from Manchester City said: "Manchester City FC notes the verdict from Chester Crown Court today, where a jury has found Benjamin Mendy not guilty of seven charges. The jury is hung on two charges and the trial is now over.

"Given there are open matters related to this case, the Club is not in a position to comment further at this time."

