A missing couple and their newborn baby have been spotted in east London, police say.

An investigation was launched after Constance Marten, 35, Mark Gordon, 48, and their newborn baby disappeared after the car they were travelling in broke down on the M61 near Bolton on 5 January.

Police believe Constance had given birth 'very recently' and neither she nor the baby have been seen by doctors.

There were subsequent sightings of the couple and the baby over the following days in Harwich and Colchester in Essex.

After reviewing hours of CCTV footage, detectives from Essex Police have established that on the morning of Saturday, 7 January the trio took a taxi from Harwich to East Ham Station, in Newham.

As this is the last known sighting of them, the investigation was handed over to the Met Police.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who is leading the investigation, said: "Constance and Mark, I appeal directly to you, please think of your baby’s health and wellbeing and get in touch with us so we can ensure your child is medically well and has no underlying issues.

"Please do this for your child. You wouldn’t be able to forgive yourself if they became poorly. All we want to do is help you and your baby."

Constance Marten was seen in Harwich in Essex in this CCTV image released by police. Credit: Essex Police

The couple's car broke down near junction four of the M61 near at Farnworth on 5 January, before the family left the motorway by walking towards Anchor Lane bridge, which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.

Officers believe they then travelled to Liverpool and then onwards to Harwich.

Police are asking anyone who has information on the family’s whereabouts to call the incident room on 020 7175 0785.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.