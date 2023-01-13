Play Brightcove video

Alexandra Mardell spoke to Granada Reports about the new show

A new ITV comedy set and filmed entirely in Liverpool that will make viewers 'laugh their heads off' airs next week.

The Family Pile is a comedic exploration of one of life’s big milestones, via four sisters who have lost their parents and are packing up the family home to sell.

Alexandra Mardell, who played Emma Brooker in Coronation Street, is one of the stars of the show.

She said: "It doesn't sound like a very funny concept but it is. The characters are so relatable and that's what makes it so funny.

"I think the viewers will be laughing their heads off but some moments are really meaningful."

Alexandra, who is originally native to Leeds uses a Liverpudlian accent in the show.

She said: "It is a very difficult accent but hopefully we all did it justice. A lot of the crew were Scouse and they gave us a few extra slang words.

"We had a really great chemistry, we really felt like a family and some of our inside jokes made it into the show."

The series will star Amanda Abbington (Sherlock, Mr Selfridge), Clare Calbraith (Home Fires, Downton Abbey), Claire Keelan (Nathan Barley, No Heroics) alongside Alexandra.

It starts on Tuesday 17 January at 9:30 pm on ITV1.

