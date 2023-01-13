Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports entertainment correspondent, Caroline Whitmore.

Celebrities taking part in Dancing On Ice 2023 have strapped on their skates ahead of the show’s official launch this weekend.

The competition, dubbed the"greatest show on ice" and hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, returns to ITV and ITVX on Sunday for its fifteenth series.

Ice royalty Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean resume their roles as head judges on the panel alongside dancers Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

Who are the celebrities taking part in this year's Dancing on Ice?

11 celebrities were already practising their triple salchows and jumps with their professional ice dancing partners as they promoted the show ahead of the first episode.

Reality star Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer Credit: PA images

Joey Essex

Reality star and former The Only Way Is Essex cast member Joey Essex posed on the ice with his professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer at ITV Studios at Bovingdon Airfield ahead of the competition.

Speaking after he was announced for the show, Joey said: "If you spoke to Joey Essex at 23 and 24, I could have said ‘yes’ to it but I probably wouldn’t have put 100% into it.

"I feel like doing something like this, I’m very ready for it."

Drag Race star The Vivienne poses with Dancing on Ice partner Colin Grafton. Credit: PA images

The Vivienne

The Vivienne, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, wowed in a bejewelled blue velvet outfit alongside professional partner Colin Grafton.

Speaking in a new trailer, the drag artist – real name James Lee Williams – said being the first drag queen to compete on Dancing On Ice was an “honour”.

The Vivienne said: "I'm very competitive and I want to win. I want to show people a different side of me."

Ice-skater Alexandra Schauman and former footballer John Fashanu. Credit: PA images

John Fashanu

Former professional footballer John Fashanu, dressed in an embossed suit and a navy polo neck, looked relaxed on the ice next to his skating partner Alexandra Schauman.

The 60-year-old was part of the Wimbledon team that won the FA Cup final against Liverpool in 1988, and went on to become a presenter, co-hosting Gladiators.

Fashanu admitted: “Out of all the sports that I have done, this is the hardest ever.”

Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu and her partner Brendyn Hatfield. Credit: PA images

Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu looked at home on the ice alongside partner Brendyn Hatfield as the pair posed in dark outfits with glittery detailing.

In the trailer, the 28-year-old, who won the ITV dating show alongside Davide Sanclimenti last year, said: “Performing is a new adventure for me.

"I’m nervous about falling on my bum,” before a montage of clips showed her falling on the ice.

Carly Stenson and partner Mark Hanretty Credit: PA images

Carley Stenson

Former Hollyoaks actress Carley Stenson and her partner Mark Hanretty wore beaming smiles as they stood on the ice.

She played Steph Cunningham in the show between 2000 and 2011, and more recently portrayed Harriet Shelton in BBC soap opera Doctors.

The actor, who is originally from Wigan in Greater Manchester, told ITV News that she was "doing it for the North West"

Klabera Komini and Siva Kaneswaran. Credit: PA images

Siva Kaneswaran

The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran, who is partnered with professional skater Klabera Komini, said: “I rarely dance in the band, so I never imagined I was going to be dancing on ice.”

The Dublin-born singer has previously said he was inspired to appear on the show by late bandmate Tom Parker, who died last year after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Darren Harriott with his ice dancing partner Tippy Packard. Credit: PA images

Darren Harriott

Comedian Darren Harriott, who previously admitted he was “panicking” ahead of the show, was all smiles alongside partner Tippy Packard.

The trailer showed a variety of clips of Harriott falling on the ice as he was heard saying: “If I have a bad gig, I can just blame the audience.“Whereas if I wipe out on the ice, I can’t really blame the ice!”

Patsy Palmer and Dancing on Ice partner Matt Evers. Credit: PA images

Patsy Palmer

Former EastEnders star and DJ Patsy Palmer, who was the first celebrity announced for the show, stunned in a blue sequinned mini dress as she posed with skating partner Matt Evers.

She said skating is “much, much harder than it looks” ahead of the first week of the competition.

Olivia Smart and Olympic athlete Nile Wilson. Credit: PA images

Nile Wilson

Olympic bronze medal-winning gymnast Nile Wilson, who looked cheerful on the ice alongside partner Olivia Smart, expressed his excitement to get going.

“It’s right up my street, learning a new skill and being competitive again,” he said in the trailer.

“I’m just going to give it my absolute everything and see how far we can go.”

Former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton and Dancing on Ice partner Lukasz Rozyck. Credit: PA images

Michelle Heaton

Former Liberty X star Michelle Heaton posed with her partner Lukasz Rozycki at ITV Studios.

Heaton, who has been open about her struggle with addiction, said: “It’s been a long journey to get here and now I’m stronger than ever and I just want to do everybody proud.”

Corrie's Mollie Gallagher and Dancing on Ice partner Sylvain Longchambon. Credit: PA images

Mollie Gallagher

To complete the line-up Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher took to the ice in a silver and black outfit, embellished with jewels, with her partner Sylvain Longchambon.

She says Dancing on Ice is the "scariest thing she's ever done".

"I’m definitely most nervous about the coordination", she explained. "As I said, I don’t have the best coordination and it really bothers me!

"My lack of coordination affects me every day. Hopefully I’m going to get better at it."

Dancing On Ice begins on 15 January at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

