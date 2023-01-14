Play Brightcove video

Best friends complete run 18 at Everton to loud applause

Pride of Britain winners Hughie and Freddie were given the red carpet treatment at Everton as they continued their epic fundraising.

The 12 year-olds were cheered on as they ran two laps around the Goodison pitch, during their challenge to run around every pitch in the Premier League and EFL stadiums.

The challenge is the latest project for the duo, who received national recognition back in 2020, when Hughie Higginson was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

Hughie and Freddie caught up with Love Island stars Chloe and Toby.

His best friend Freddie Xavi vowed to help raise funds and set himself the challenge of running 2km every day for 50 days, finishing on Christmas Day.

His initial target of £1,000 was smashed within days and they have continued fundraising ever since.

The boys have raised more than £250,000 for the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, and were awarded a British Citizens youth Award last October, in recognition of their fundraiser.

Hughie and Freddie were crowned Young Fundraisers of the Year at the Pride of Britain Awards Credit: PA

They were also crowned Young Fundraisers at the Pride Of Britain Awards in November 2021 - the first thing they said was to set up another challenge together.

Their 100km Football Ground Challenge kicked off on Boxing Day, 2021, at Burnley’s Turf Moor.

All money raised at each ground will go directly to the local Children's Hospital, where they hope the money raised will buy slushies for every child receiving treatment for cancer, which help soothe the pain for youngsters suffering from severe mouth ulcers and sores caused by the side effects of chemotherapy.

All the money raised today will go directly to the children’s cancer ward at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

With details on how to support their challenge here.