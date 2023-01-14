Everton’s board of directors have been instructed not to attend today’s Premier League fixture against Southampton because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security".

Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director Graeme Sharp have reluctantly accepted the outcome of the safety assessment carried out by security advisors.

The board members say they received the instruction following "malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence" received by the club and increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour – including targeted physical aggression - at recent home matches.

A security & safety advisor said: “Following a thorough risk assessment, and in response to tangible threats received by the club and intelligence we have gathered, the club’s board members have been told they must not attend today’s fixture.”

A club spokesperson added: “This is an unprecedented decision for Everton Football Club – never before has our entire board of directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds. It is a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians.”

