Video report by ITV Granada Merseyside correspondent Andy Bonner

The mother of a 14 year old girl who was killed by a speeding car is calling for dangerous drivers to be banned for life.

Courtney Ellis died instantly when she was hit near her home in St Helens, Merseyside in 2020.

The 21 year old motorist was jailed, and disqualified from driving for more than seven years.

But Courtney's family want greater deterrents to prevent others from driving dangerously.

Her mum Angela Burke said: "It's insulting. It's like rubbing it in my face: 'I killed your kid with [a car] but I can use it again'."

Flowers were left at the scene of the crash in St Helens Credit: Liverpool Echo

Liverpool Crown Court heard last year that Brandon Turton, 21, was travelling at speeds of up to 93mph in a 30mph zone.

Courtney was hit by his Renault Megane on Blackbrook Road on the evening of 19 September 2020.

Angela feels that Turton's seven-year driving ban is not enough, and has launched a Parliamentary petition calling for anyone who causes death by dangerous driving to receive a lifetime ban.

Angela, from Haydock, said: "I don't want her death to have been for nothing. Imagine seeing the killer who is responsible for taking your child away from you in a horrific way driving around like nothing had happened? It's like rubbing it into my face.

"Driving is one of life's luxuries and it comes with rules and regulations, so if this is abused in this way then this luxury should be taken away from them for life.

"All I have left of my Courtney is a box of ashes, photos, her clothes, some of her hair, her handprint from the night she passed.

"I miss my girl so much and I really need to succeed in this for her if it's the only thing I can do for her and for me and my family and for future families that unfortunately may go through this too."

Courtney's elder sister Morgan was nearby when her sibling was mowed down.

She is still coming to terms with her death.

She told ITV Granada Reports: "One minute she was crossing the road. The next I heard a bang.

"I thought she got over the road safely. I didn't realise what went on.

"Then I saw her lying in the road."

Courtney with her mother Angela and sister Morgan. Credit: Family handout

The court heard Turton, of Borron Road, Newton-le-Willows, had been driving around the area "just for something to do".

He met up with a silver Vauxhall Astra being driven by Oliver McIntosh in the car park of Tesco in Haydock.

In the 15 minutes before the incident, the two cars "set off in convoy" and completed a high-speed circuit of nearby roads while "competing with each other".

Turton, who pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison and given seven-year driving ban.

Angela said: "He knew by speeding around that catastrophic consequences could happen from that.

"It's insulting that not only he gets out in three years, but he can drive four years after that.

"I could potentially drive past him in a car."

The family has until 4 April 2023 to collect the 10,000 signatures needed to get a response from the government.