Greater Manchester Police want to speak to 13 people seen on CCTV near to the scene of a sexual assault in Tameside.

A woman in her 60's was attacked in a field near Smallshaw Lane, in Ashton-under-Lyne as she walked her dog on 2 January.

The victim reported being approached by a man in his 20s, who was of slender build and around 5ft 11ins tall. The offender is described as wearing all dark clothing at the time of the attack, with a hood over his head and a dark-coloured snood covering his nose and mouth.

Door-to-door enquiries have been carried out with at least 100 households spoken to by officers.

Police have doorbell and CCTV footage from the time of the incident, but now want anyone who was driving or walking in the area to come forward and 'be ruled out of enquiries'.DS Ian Parker, of Tameside District CID, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the victim and the bravery she is showing in supporting our investigation and search for this abhorrent individual. We are extremely grateful to everyone in the area who have helped us so far."However, we just need some assistance from the people we have yet to identify. We are therefore hoping to trace approximately 13 people in the area, who have been caught on CCTV footage from Vicarage Crescent, which is just off Rowley Street - where Ashton United Football Club is located."

The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers.

Please contact Greater Manchester Police with any information on 0161 856 9262 quoting log number 1896 of January 2, 2023. Alternatively on 101 or via the independent charity - Crimestoppers - anonymously on 0800 555 111.”