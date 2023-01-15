Man dies after being found covered in blood on a street in Oldham

Greater Manchester Police say a man found covered in blood on a street in Oldham has died.

Officers were called to Mevagissey Walk in Greenacres at around four oclock in the morning on Thursday 12th January.

They found a 49 year old man with serious injuries and blood on his hands, face and bare feet.

He was taken to hospital where he later died on Saturday 14th January.

Police are now urging anyone who was in the area that evening who may have seen the victim, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact them.

They say that enquiries suggest that the victim may have been in local pubs earlier on Thursday, but his movements in the hours leading up to being found are still unclear.

Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Cottam of Greater Manchester Police said: "Firstly, our thoughts are with the victim’s family at what I know will be a difficult time.

''Our specialist officers are currently supporting them and we are ensuring we exhaust every possible line of enquiry to understand what happened that evening.

"Whilst we are not certain there is any form of criminality in this case, we cannot rule this out.

''We are looking at every possible scenario that could have taken place that evening and we need your help to piece together a chain of events.

"We need members of the public to come forward with any CCTV or dash cam footage from that area that evening.

''If you saw anything suspicious, witnessed any form of assault or have any information, no matter how small it may seem, it could have a huge impact on our investigations.''

A 37-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, has since been released on police bail.