Greater Manchester Police are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing in Bolton town centre.

Emergency services were called to Churchgate in the early hours of Sunday 15 January after reports of a fight outside a pub that resulted in the stabbing

It's believed the scuffle happened between two groups of men outside the Elephant and Castle pub. Witnesses reported seeing a knife being drawn and used to stab one of the men.

Police presence in Bolton town centre after stabbing Credit: MEN syndication

One arrest was made at the scene.

The victim of the stabbing remains in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rollinson of GMP’s Bolton district said: "Firstly, I would like to reassure the public that we are exhausting every possible line of enquiry that we have at present, and we are working hard to ensure the offender of this senseless attack is located and removed from our streets. We currently have a scene in place and that will remain in place while our officers conduct further searches and enquiries of the area."Greater Manchester Police will not tolerate any knife crime or criminal activity, and this is certainly no exception in Bolton. We will endeavour to bring the offender to justice."

Police are now urging anyone with witnessed the incident - or who was on Deansgate or Churchgate in the early hours of this morning - to come forward. They particularly want to speak to anyone who has footage or CCTV of the fight.