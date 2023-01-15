No trains running as Manchester Picadilly station closes for roof repairs

Manchester Picadilly Station will remain closed this Sunday, 15th January so that specialist teams are able to carry out repairs to the roof.

No trains will be running as the 25,000-volt overhead lines which usually power trains need to be switched off for engineers to work at height.

Network Rail say they are continuing with work to strengthen the Victorian trainshed gable end, which began over Christmas.

Pictures have been released showing how polystyrene blocks were used to bridge the gaps between platforms to build a temporary route along the width of the station so that elevated working platforms could reach the roof structure.

View of platform bridge made from polystyrene for Piccadilly roof repairs Credit: Network Rail

Twelve 'splice plates' - which join the bottom chords of the steel trusses - are being replaced.

Kara Wood, Network Rail’s North West head of performance and customer relationship, said: “We have been carrying out a lot of essential work to improve Manchester Piccadilly station over Christmas and New Year and this weekend the teams are coming back to complete the second phase of roof maintenance.

“Because we have to turn the power lines off to safely carry out the structural work it means we can’t run any trains all day on Sunday.

I’d like to thank passengers in advance for their patience while we keep people on the move with rail replacement buses and urge people to check National Rail Enquiries so they know how it will impact on their journey.”

View from footbridge of the polystyrene platform Credit: Network Rail

Manchester Piccadilly’s station concourse and shops remain open, but passengers will be directed to rail replacement bus services.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel and allow for extra time for their journeys, as they may take longer than usual.

Which services are affected?

Avanti West Coast:

On Sunday 15 January, Avanti West Coast will operate two trains per hour between London Euston and Stockport – one via Crewe; one via Stoke-on-Trent. A rail replacement service will operate between Stockport and Manchester Piccadilly.

CrossCountry:

Buses replace trains between Stockport and Manchester Piccadilly.

Northern:

Trains that run between Manchester Piccadilly and Crewe / Buxton / Chester will start / terminate at Stockport. A rail replacement bus service will be in operation between Manchester Piccadilly and Stockport.

Trains that run between Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport will be replaced by a bus throughout.

TransPennine Express:

The major works taking place at Manchester Piccadilly on the line to Manchester Airport will mean changes to TransPennine Express services. Passengers are advised to check before they travel and allow for extra time for their journeys, as they may take longer than usual.

Services from York, Hull, Leeds and Huddersfield will serve Manchester Victoria only.

Services from Sheffield to Manchester Piccadilly will be replaced by alternative transport.

Services from Liverpool to Sheffield/Cleethorpes via Warrington Central will terminate at Manchester Oxford Road.

Services between Glasgow Central/Edinburgh and Manchester Airport will be starting and terminating at Preston, rail replacement services will be in place between Preston and Manchester Airport via central Manchester.

Transport for Wales:

Buses will replace trains between Crewe / Warrington Bank Quay and Manchester Piccadilly.