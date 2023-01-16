A man accused of murdering a woman at a pub on Christmas Eve will stand trial in the summer.

Elle Edwards, 26, was fatally shot just before midnight on 24 December, but is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

The shooting, at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral also left four other men injured.

Connor Chapman, 22, is charged with nine offences related to the incident, including murder and possession of a sub-machine gun.

He appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via videolink from HMP Manchester where he spoke to confirm his name and date of birth during the hearing, which lasted about 10 minutes.

Honorary Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Andrew Menary KC, remanded Chapman, who wore a black Nike padded jacket and with long hair, in custody to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 17 April.

He fixed a trial date for 7 June, with the case expected to last three to four weeks.

As well as murder, Chapman is charged with the attempted murder of of Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld and three counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm of Harry Loughran, Nicholas Speed and Liam Carr.

He is also charged with possessing a converted Scorpion sub-machine gun and ammunition with intent to endanger life on Christmas Eve and handling stolen goods, a Mercedes A class vehicle, between 22 and 26 December.

