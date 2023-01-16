This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Warning - distressing footage

CCTV footage has captured the moment the driver of a car appears to deliberately crash into a motorcyclist in south Manchester.

Police say it is believed the Audi driver 'intentionally drove towards' the motorbike and its rider on Stockport Road in Levenshulme, on Thursday, 12 January.

It is thought moments earlier the motorcyclist had knocked down a pedestrian, who was crossing the busy main road.

The pedestrian was a passenger in a silver Audi A5, which then appeared to crash into the motorcyclist, leaving him with serious injuries.

Police believe the Audi driver 'intentionally drove towards' the motorbike. Credit: MEN Media

Footage captured the moment the Audi mounted the pavement and ploughed into the motorbike.

It shows the motorcyclist driving down Stockport Road before appearing to lose control and falling from the bike outside of the Lahori Karahi restaurant.

As the rider attempts to get back on the bike, the Audi emerges from nearby Park Grove and turns onto Stockport Road.

The vehicle then appears to mount the pavement at speed, narrowly avoiding a pedestrian, before colliding with both the motorbike and rider.

Police are still hunting for the Audi driver and have appealed for information about the incident. Credit: MEN Media

The footage shows the motorcyclist running away from the scene before a passenger climbs from the Audi and gives chase.

Both the passenger and the motorcyclist then appear to return to the scene seconds later.

Officers investigating the case say the Audi driver fled the scene on foot down Jean Close, leaving his passenger lying injured on the floor.

The motorbike rider and the passenger, both 22, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still hunting for the Audi driver and have appealed for information about the incident, which happened at about 1.15pm.

Stockport Road was closed off for several hours following the incident.

Inspector Chris Forrester of GMPs City of Manchester North district said: "There were a number of people at the scene either walking past or in cars this afternoon and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have dash cam or CCTV footage showing the attack.

"This is an unacceptable show of violence and reckless driving, and we need the public’s assistance to help track down the offender and to further understand the circumstances."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it’s still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story.