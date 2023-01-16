An MP says he will no longer be attending parliament or holding face-to-face surgeries while he undergoes chemotherapy.

Tony Lloyd, the Labour MP for Rochdale, began the treatment shortly before Christmas, and says the condition, and his compromised immune system means he has to socially isolate.

However, Mr Lloyd says he will continue holding surgeries through zoom or telephone, as well as engaging in debate through written questions, letters and other agencies.

In a statement posted on his social media he said: "After a recent diagnosis, my doctors have prescribed a course of chemotherapy for me.

"This is mainly delivered as a day patient to hospital and not very intense. This began a little before Christmas and will continue over the next couple of months.

"However, both the condition I have and the underlying treatment mean that my immune system is compromised during this time and a little beyond.

"In other words I am exposed to a higher risk of catching any infection.

"As a result, doctors are telling me to socially isolate and avoid meetings. I shall not be attending Parliament during this treatment period nor meeting people in my Rochdale constituency or elsewhere, but I shall hold advice surgeries as usual though by way of zoom or telephone, and constituents who want to use this facility are welcome to do so.

"I shall continue to work to hold Ministers to account through the written questions I table, the letters I write as well as engaging with other agencies on behalf of my constituents.

“It’s obviously my ambition to get back to normal both for me as an individual and as a Member of Parliament as soon as possible but in the meantime, I shall concentrate on getting better."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it’s still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story.