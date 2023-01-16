Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Sports correspondent Chris Hall

Merseyside Police are talking to Everton over alleged threats made towards the club’s directors before their latest match - but say the Toffees did not report any incidents before the game.

Many Everton fans' anger has turned on the club's higher ups as they are facing a relegation fight for the second successive season.

It is understood that Toffees chairman Bill Kenwright received death threats via email, while chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale was grabbed by a fan and placed in a headlock as she left the directors’ box after a recent game.

Everton fans hold up banners in protest against the clubs board Credit: PA Images

In a statement Merseyside Police said “no threats or incidents were reported to police prior to the game”, but talks are ongoing to determine whether any offences have occurred.

All board members were instructed to stay away from Goodison Park on Saturday, when thousands of supporters joined a post-match sit-in to protest against the running of the club.

Police also had to cordon off the exit to the players’ car park. Yerry Mina and Anthony Gordon were confronted in their vehicles on roads surrounding the stadium.

Fans are unhappy with hierarchy at Goodison Park Credit: PA Images

A Merseyside Police statement said: “We can confirm that we are liaising with Everton Football Club following alleged threats towards directors ahead of the Premier League fixture against Southampton.

“No threats or incidents were reported to police prior to the game, but we are in communication with the club to establish if any offences have taken place, and to ensure that any future reports are received through existing channels.

“Any threats reported to Merseyside Police would be assessed and investigated as a matter of course, and any appropriate safety measures implemented.

“We are also aware of videos in circulation of fans approaching players’ cars as they made their way from Goodison Park after the match.

“At this stage no offences have been reported.”

Everton slid to a 2-1 home defeat to bottom-of-the-table Southampton, the only team below the Toffees in the standings at the halfway point of the season.

