A trio has been jailed for almost 10 years after importing cannabis from the United States - in a plan orchestrated by a serving prisoner.

The three men, from Oldham, brought multiple packages of drugs into the country between June and November 2021, with one of the men even organising the deals from his prison cell.

The trio were caught after police raided the home of Jason Warren, 35, after a number of parcels were sent there.

In a search of his house, officers located a gun underneath the mattress at the bottom of the bed and amphetamines in his freezer, along with further drug paraphernalia.

The two others involved, Corey Atkinson and Andrew Dicken, were discovered after searching through Warren’s phone.

Atkinson was serving a prison sentence in HMP Forest Bank where he was communicating with Warren via a mobile phone.

He directed Warren to collect the boxes from the others and take them to Dicken who would hand over money to Warren.

All defendants pleaded guilty to various offences including the importation of cannabis, money laundering and possession of a firearm.

They appeared at Minshull street Crown Court on Friday 13 January 2023 and were sentenced.

Jason Warren was sentenced to six years for conspiracy to import cannabis with the intent to avoid a prohibition, conspiracy to acquire criminal property, possession with intent to supply amphetamine and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Corey Atkinson, 27, of no fixed address was sentenced to 27 months for conspiracy to import cannabis with the intent to avoid a prohibition and conspiracy to acquire criminal property.

Andrew Dicken, 41, of Leyburn Avenue, Urmston, Manchester was sentenced to 21 months for conspiracy to import cannabis with the intent to avoid a prohibition.

Detective Constable Michelle Lomax, of Oldham’s Challenger organised crime team, said: “This should send a message to individuals who attempt to import illegal drugs into the country that packages, no matter how concealed you think they may be, can be checked and intercepted at the border.

“The investigation didn’t stop at one individual. After Warren’s arrest we were able to seize his mobile phone and identify those working alongside him who were also reaping the profits of the conspiracy.”