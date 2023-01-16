Police are investigating a suspected shooting in Greater Manchester.

Officers were called to the Nags Head, in Urmston, after the incident at 11:30pm on 15 January where a window was smashed.

A cordon was in place until 16 January on Lostock Road. Credit: MEN Media

A cordon was in place until 16 January on Lostock Road, as police tried to determine whether the damage was caused by gunshots.

Detectives said they were keeping an ‘open mind’ and have increased the police presence in the surrounding area.

There will be increased police presence in the surrounding area. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Matt Dixon, of GMP’s Trafford District, said: "We are keeping an open mind in relation to how the damage has been caused.

"Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have footage, including dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV/ doorbell footage from this area in the moments leading up to and after this incident happened."