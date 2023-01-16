Blue Monday feel good billboard campaign in Manchester and Liverpool spreading positivity
Positive messages have been placed on billboards around two city centres to help people through 'Blue Monday'.
The campaign by the ‘Feel Good Club’ in partnership with Jack Arts is providing people with the chance to send a loved one a free motivational message which will remain live in Manchester and Liverpool for two weeks.
For many, the third Monday in January is said to be one of the most depressing days of the year.
Christmas feels like a distant memory and the nights remain cold and dark.
But the campaign is aimed at raising spirits and co-founder of Feel Good Club, Kiera Lawlor-Skillen said: "Every year for the last three years we have partnered with Jack Arts to spread some positivity during the most depressing month of the year.
"We originally started during lockdown when people couldn’t leave their area and focussed on locations with no green spaces, but this year we wanted to take it further with the pass it on campaign."The quotes are all something we feel we need to hear ourselves, or that we think other people need to hear at the moment too.
"We want to enable people to be able to send that message to friends or loved ones in the form of a postcard, entirely for free, and spread the positive vibes all across the UK."
Customers at McArthurGlen Cheshire Oaks pop up are also being invited to leave their cares behind by down something they are worrying about, or want to let go of, and then to leave it behind them in the unit, displayed on a huge wall on the pop-up interior.
Worried about mental health?
CALM
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
James’ Place
James’ Place
Suicide prevention centre in Liverpool offering life-saving support to men in suicidal crisis.
Mind
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
PAPYRUS
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINEUK is the charity’s confidential helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINEUK is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Samaritans
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
YoungMinds
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)