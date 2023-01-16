Positive messages have been placed on billboards around two city centres to help people through 'Blue Monday'.

The campaign by the ‘Feel Good Club’ in partnership with Jack Arts is providing people with the chance to send a loved one a free motivational message which will remain live in Manchester and Liverpool for two weeks.

For many, the third Monday in January is said to be one of the most depressing days of the year.

Christmas feels like a distant memory and the nights remain cold and dark.

But the campaign is aimed at raising spirits and co-founder of Feel Good Club, Kiera Lawlor-Skillen said: "Every year for the last three years we have partnered with Jack Arts to spread some positivity during the most depressing month of the year.

"We originally started during lockdown when people couldn’t leave their area and focussed on locations with no green spaces, but this year we wanted to take it further with the pass it on campaign."The quotes are all something we feel we need to hear ourselves, or that we think other people need to hear at the moment too.

"We want to enable people to be able to send that message to friends or loved ones in the form of a postcard, entirely for free, and spread the positive vibes all across the UK."

Feel Good Club have also left messages of positivity on billboards Credit: Feel Good Club

Customers at McArthurGlen Cheshire Oaks pop up are also being invited to leave their cares behind by down something they are worrying about, or want to let go of, and then to leave it behind them in the unit, displayed on a huge wall on the pop-up interior.