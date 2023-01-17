The House of Lords should relocate to the Winter Garden ballroom in Blackpool, a former Tory minister has suggested.

Paul Maynard has drawn up a proposed law that would require the Secretary of State to report to Parliament on the merits of the House of Lords meeting in the ballroom.

He said it would be “an opportunity to bring law-making closer to the people who are most affected by those laws”.

Mr Maynard will introduce his Relocation of the House of Lords (Report to Parliament) Bill on 23 January and says that it would be an ideal location for the unelected chamber.

The Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP said: “The ballroom at the Winter Gardens is not only ideal for it, but it’s something that politicians are familiar with.

“We have two large ballrooms in Blackpool, one is at the Winter Gardens, and one is in the Tower, where they have Strictly Come Dancing."

He said that the Winter Gardens ballroom would be "an ideal location" especially whilst the Commons is renovated.

Mr Maynard believes it would help peers see the consequences of the laws they pass but it is not the first time MPs have suggested moving the unelected chamber.

Speaking in the House of Commons in May last year, Communities Secretary Michael Gove said he would “wholeheartedly welcome” the relocation of the House of Lords outside of London, before naming Stoke-on-Trent as a contender.

Mr Maynard’s Bill will be introduced as a presentation bill, meaning the Tory MP will read out its title but will not speak in support of it.

It is due to receive its second reading on 3 March, but these types of bills rarely become law.

