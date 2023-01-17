A court hearing over noise complaints at a Manchester music venue has been pushed back, after the council said it was 'hopeful' of finding a solution.

The Night & Day Café in the Northern Quarter - which has hosted the likes of Ed Sheeran and Arctic Monkeys - is appealing a noise abatement notice, served by the council in 2021 following complaints from a neighbouring flat.

The third and final day of the hearing was due to take place on 17 January, but has now been adjourned.

The family business could be closed down if the noise abatement notice is upheld. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

A spokesperson for Manchester council said: "Following a joint application between the council and representatives from Night & Day an adjournment has been granted by the presiding judge.

"The council remains hopeful that a solution which allows Night & Day to thrive as well as allowing the Council to uphold its legal duties can be found."

In November, Manchester Magistrates' Court heard from one of the residents who complained about the noise, as well as council officers and venue owner Jennifer Smithson.

She told the court of her shock that the family business could be closed down if the noise abatement notice is upheld by the judge.

However, council officers said they do not intend to close the venue and want to work with the owners to address the noise issue.

Asked about the adjournment, Jennifer Smithson said: "The council contacted us and suggested we meet to try and reach an agreement – this is why the court date has been moved back.

"We will see what happens next."

