A section of the M66 near Bury has been closed overnight after what's been described as a "serious" crash which has left one person seriously injured.

It's understood the incident took place near the Pilsworth turn off on the evening of Monday 16 January.

Four fire engine were called to the scene, along with police and ambulance crews.

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "This evening on the M66 in Bury a serious road traffic collision between two cars has injured three people, one critically."

The motorway remained closed on Tuesday 17 January on the northbound side between junctions M60/M62 and J3 (Hollins, Bury) for investigation work.