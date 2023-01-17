Harry Styles to perform at the Brits

The BRIT Awards 2023have confirmed Harry Styles will perform live at the BRITs ceremony on Saturday 11 February.

The ceremony takes place at the O2 arena in London and will be exclusively broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX. Harry, who grew up in Holmes Chapel in Cheshire is nominated for four BRIT awards this year:

Mastercard Album of the Year,

Artist of the Year,

Song of the Year

Pop/R&B Act of the year

Already on the bill are already-announced Wet Leg and Sam Smith & Kim Petras. Holding the title of having the biggest selling UK album and single of 2022, Harry has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music.

Harry in his One Direction days in 2013 Credit: PA

His album Harry’s House was released in May of last year, debuting at No. 1 on the UK Album Charts, US Billboard 200 and over 12 countries around the world - and has remained in the UK Top Ten Album Chart since release.

His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world’s top-ten best-selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history.

Since launching his solo career, he has gained prestigious accolades including, two BRIT awards, a Grammy award, an Ivor Novello Award, an American Music Award and many others across the world, in addition to being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

Harry Styles on Vogue cover in November 2020 Credit: PA images

Nominations for the 2023 BRIT Awards were announced last week, with Harry and Wet Leg both nominated for four awards.

Other artists nominated for multiple awards include Aitch, Arctic Monkeys, Beyoncé, Cat Burns, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Eliza Rose, Lizzo, Nova Twins, Sam Smith, Stormzy, Taylor Swift.