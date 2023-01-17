Noel Gallagher pays homage to Manchester City with new album cover

Play Brightcove video

Noel Gallagher has announced details of a new album which will be released later this year, which pays homage to his Manchester roots, in particular his love for Manchester City.

Noel's High Flying Birds album will be called "Council Skies" and will be released in June.

Speaking about the album, Noel said: "It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be… that’s as true to me now as it was in the early 90s.

"When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that.

"Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be."

The cover picture sees Noel's live band equipment placed on the original centre spot of Manchester City's old Maine Road stadium in Moss Side.

This year marks 100 years since the ground was opened.

It was demolished in 2004, but Oasis played there to sell-out crowds in April 1996.

One of Oasis's two historic gigs at Maine Road in 1996 Credit: PA images

Maine Road hosted FA Cup semi-finals, the Charity Shield, a League Cup final and England matches.

By Manchester City's last season at Maine Road in 2002–03, it was an all-seater stadium with a capacity of 35,150.

The following season, Manchester City moved to the City of Manchester Stadium in East Manchester.

A housing estate now stands where Maine Road used to be, with many streets named after City players.

Maine Road in 2003, the year the stadium closed before being demolished Credit: PA images

Other artwork for the album, shot by Manchester photographer Kevin Cummins includes an image of Manchester’s Piccadilly train station, marking the moment Noel left his home city for London.

Noel and his High Flying Birds are to play a special homecoming concert at Wythenshawe Park next year.

The gig will mark the band's first headline show since 2019 and the first major concert hosted at the park.

It will take place on 26 August 2023 with support from Primal Scream and Future Islands.