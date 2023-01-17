An MP is calling on the Home Secretary to support the community impacted by the murder of Elle Edwards - and provide extra funding for police to tackle organised crime.The 26-year-old beautician was murdered on Christmas Eve when a gunman opened fire outside the Lighthouse Pub in Wallasey.

Merseyside Police say she was not the intended target of the shooting, which left four other people in hospital with gunshot wounds.

Dame Angela Eagle, MP for Wallasey, has sent a letter to Suella Braverman, with the support of other Wirral MPs and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Merseyside.

It calls for more support for "those affected in the immediate aftermath" of Elle Edwards' murder and "sustainable funding" for the local police force to tackle organised crime.

In the letter, she writes: "We are writing to you as Members of Parliament and Police and Crime Commissioner representing the Wirral to ask that you meet with us following the tragic murder of Elle Edwards on 24th December 2022.

"Elle’s tragic murder, as an innocent bystander caught up in an incident of gun violence,is the latest event in an increasingly concerning escalation of organised crime groupconflict in our communities.

"As you may be aware, we have seen a significant rise in gun violence in the Wirral inrecent months.

"Since April 2021, there have been eleven firearms discharge incidents and two fatalities in the Wirral, the second highest figure in Merseyside behind only Liverpool.

"Both the recent tragic murder of Elle Edwards and these firearms incidents are part of adeeply worrying growth of organised crime groups across the Wirral.

"This is having a worrying impact on our constituents both psychologically and physically, and we would urge you to take action to prevent further incidents of a similar nature as soon as possible.

"As you will be aware, in 2022 Liverpool experienced the awful murders of Olivia Pratt -Korbel, Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer.

"In the period following, the then Home Secretary Priti Patel announced significant support in recognition of the seriousness of these events, including £150,000 additional funding for trauma-informed support in local schools and mental health provision for all affected.

"The Home Secretary also allocated a further £350,000 to expand the ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ pilot, intended to “disrupt Merseyside’s corrosive and deadly organised crime groups”, to other areas in Merseyside affected by organised crime predominately focusing on Knowsley and Liverpool.

"In the light of the recent incident in Wallasey, we feel it is appropriate and necessarythat similar support is provided to the Wirral.

"This support is vital to support those affected in the immediate aftermath, and to enable the longer-term expansion of measures such as the ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ pilot.

"The ‘Beechwood Together’ pilot which commenced in December 2021 is ongoing, but sustainable funding to support our local police service and partners to tackle organised crime in the area is vital.

"We therefore ask that you meet with us urgently, as representatives of the Wirral, todiscuss the provision of additional support and to prevent more families losing a lovedone as Elle Edward’s family have.

"We look forward to your response, and to meeting with you as soon as possible to discuss this further and find a resolution that will protect and support the people of theWirral."