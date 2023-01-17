One of Britain's richest men Sir Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed his interest in buying Manchester United.

The 70-year-old billionaire's chemical firm Ineos has formally lodged interest with the club's current American owners, the Glazer family.

A spokesperson from Ineos said: "We can confirm that the statement in The Times is correct. We have formally put ourselves into the process."

The Glazer family has owned Manchester United since 2005 and have been unpopular with fans. Credit: PA images

Ratcliffe has previously shown his interest in buying the club, which has been under the controversial ownership of the Glazer family since 2005.

The Failsworth-born businessman has supported United since he was a child - and is understood to still be a Reds fan.

He attempted to purchase Chelsea in 2022 but his late offer was rejected as Todd Boehly was successful in taking over from Roman Abramovich.

Ratcliffe could now end the Glazers’ near 18-year ownership of United, who sit fourth in the tables under Erik ten Hag and defeated derby rivals Manchester City last weekend.

Supporters have staged frequent protests against the Glazers’ ownership, with United last winning the Premier League in 2013.

Ineos is keen to expand its sporting portfolio, which already includes ownership of French Ligue 1 side Nice and Swiss team FC Lausanne-Sport and sponsorship of the cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, formerly Team Sky.

