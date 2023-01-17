All schools have closed the Isle of Man due to heavy snow and ice with some healthcare appointments also impacted.

Snow has fallen on Monday night leading to many of the Island's roads being deemed unsafe for school buses to travel on. The closures include University College Isle of Man.

The Department of Education, Sport and Culture said the "decision has not been taken lightly."

The roads on the Isle on Tuesday morning Credit: IOM Department of Education, Sport and Culture

A statement said: "Whilst some schools may be accessible, the safety of pupils and staff travelling to and from school across the Island is of paramount importance when making the decision."

Manx Care also confirmed outpatient appointments, endoscopy appointments and vaccine appointments have been cancelled.

The sitting of Tynwald has also been cancelled. Politicians will now gather on Wednesday.

