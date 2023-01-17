Charity fundraiser Speedo Mick has reached the summit of Ben Nevis, wearing nothing but a pair of swimming trunks.

Everton fan Mick, whose real name is Michael Cullen, began his walk from John O' Groats to Land's End on 29 December.

He plans to walk 15 miles each day for two or three months in aid of The SpeedoMick Foundation - which will give grants to small grassroots charities that support mental health awareness, disadvantaged young people and the homeless.

As part of his walk, he's scaling the three peaks - Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Mount Snowdon - along the way.

In a tweet the fundraiser said: "I can't believe I made it to the summit in pants.

"It was a very emotional day yesterday and I left a few tears on the top of Ben Nevis.

"Thank you to everyone who's donated, we are making a difference here."

Mick's wasting no time and is now up and running again after braving the -18°C chill at the top of the mountain, in what he described as "a really emotional and gruelling day".

So far, he's has raised over £47,500, with just under £3,000 until he reaches his target of £50,000.

He hopes to raise £1 million by the time the fundraising walk is finished.

