Four members of an organised crime group who ran an industrial scale drugs lab are due to be sentenced.

The group, based in Merseyside and run by kingpin Terence Earle, ran the amphetamine lab in Scotland, and trafficked heroin and cocaine between Liverpool and Scotland.

Earle, 48, used the encrypted communications platform EncroChat to organise his criminality and enlisted the help of Stanley Feerick, 68, and Stephen King, 48.

In December 2020, Lancashire Police seized more than 560 kilos of alpha-phenylacetoacetamide - a chemical used in the production of amphetamine - from the group. This would have been capable of producing around £1.1m worth of amphetamine at the lab in Scotland.

It was found in a lorry which had been loaded from a warehouse at a caravan park in Weeton, Lancashire.

Some of the heroin found in Feerick's lorry. Credit: NCA

EncroChat messages showed that Earle also oversaw the trafficking of heroin and cocaine from Scotland to Merseyside, and in the opposite direction, with the assistance of Lee Baxter, 48, of Huyton, Liverpool.

In November 2020, Feerick, of Dovecot, Liverpool, met King, of Dumbarton in Lanark, south east of Glasgow, who supported the production of amphetamines.

Shortly afterwards Feerick was arrested as he drove a lorry southbound on the M6 motorway and officers discovered a holdall, which was found to contain 2.9 kilos of heroin worth £300,000 and £20,000 in cash.

A search of Feerick’s home unearthed £9,370 in cash.

Some of the cash found in Feerick's lorry. Credit: NCA

Further EncroChat messages showed that the gang was also involved in the trafficking of cocaine from Scotland to England.

National Crime Agency officers arrested Earle, Feerick Baxter and King in March last year.

NCA Branch Commander Richie Davies said: "Terence Earle’s criminal organisation posed a serious threat to communities across Scotland and Merseyside

"They were determined to make money from producing or supplying illegal drugs, despite knowing the risk those drugs posed to users, and to many others affected by the violence and exploitation fuelled by the trade.

"Our investigation has dismantled their crime group, and demonstrates the NCA’s constant work to protect the public from the highest risk criminals impacting on the UK."

