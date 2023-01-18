Play Brightcove video

A video report by Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore

Actor and author Ben Miller said he had "forgotten how much Nantwich meant" to him after returning to his hometown in Cheshire for a new series.

In the Channel 5 programme No Place Like Home, celebrities from across the UK embark on a time-travelling journey through their hometowns.

In the documentary, Miller explores the Nantwich's historic town centre, expands his knowledge on the salt industry and uncovers secrets about the Cold War.

In the new Channel 5 series, Miller finds out a range or interesting facts about Nantwich. Credit: No place like home, Channel 5

The best selling children's author said: "I did grow up in Nantwich. I went to Malbank School there and left when I was 18.

"I'd forgotten how much Nantwich meant to me and that was one of the fantastic things I discovered doing the show was just how I remembered from growing up there."

In a clip from the series Miller traces his old route to school: "So this was my walk to school every morning, but also my walk on the weekends because I did love my fishing and I would be going to the canal."

"Growing up in Nantwich was, I'm not going to lie, it was wonderful," the comedian said.

The Bridgerton star also revisits his home on Gingerbread Lane in Nantwich.

"I can never pretend to be street-wise living on Gingerbread Lane," he said.

Miller said what he really enjoyed was going to the top of Nantwich Church.

"It's kind of hard to explain why such a tiny small town has practically a cathedral built there.

Ben Miller grew up on Gingerbread Lance in Nantwich, Cheshire for 18 years. Credit: No Place Like Home, Channel 5

"It was really nice weather when we were there, I mean it always is nice whether in Nantwich, like it is everywhere in the North West," he said jokingly.

"It's got all those beautiful, half-timbered buildings, a little bit like Chester. Some people call it the mini-Chester."

"Did you know that if it wasn't for Nantwich, the outcome of the civil war might have been completely different.

"There was a really really crucial battle that turned the whole civil war in favour of Oliver Cromwell in the 16th century. It was so exciting to discover."

