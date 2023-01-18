A finance company boss has denied racing a work colleague in their cars before an 8-year-old boy was killed.

Safiullah Asif was hit by Kevin Jones, 36, on Ryecroft Street in Ashton-Under-Lyne, Tameside on 23 July 2020.

Thomas McGrath, 24, told the jury at Bolton Crown Court there was no agreement or 'encouragement' on his side to race Mr Jones after they finished work.

The court heard that Safiullah was found 'unresponsive' at the scene following the collision.

Safiullah was playing a game of 'tig' outside with another child when he was hit in 2020. Credit: MEN Media

The schoolboy was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary's A&E department with multiple bleeds to the brain and fractures, but sadly passed away the following day on 24 July 2020.

Mr Jones, who is from Bewick, east Manchester, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at a previous hearing, the court heard.

Mr McGrath from Reddish in Stockport, however, denies charges of causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.

Recounting what happened, Mr McGrath, said he finished his shift at 8pm on 23 July and planned to pick up his girlfriend at the time in his Volkswagen Polo and go to Asda to do his 'weekly' shop.

Thomas McGrath, 24, told a jury there was no 'agreement' to race his boss. Credit: MEN Media

CCTV showed Jones walking out to his BMW parked outside Debt Clear on Charges Street.

Mr McGrath described him as 'definitely not' a close friend. "There was no conversation between me and Mr Jones," he told the jury. "We did not stop and speak to each other."

The CCTV showed Mr McGrath driving his car up Charges Street. After, he pulled over and up to the right, where he said he stopped to connect his Apple Play system to his car through his mobile phone.

The jury was told Jones' car then pulled up alongside Mr McGrath's Volkswagen and they were 'side by side for 10 seconds'.

Mr McGrath denied agreeing to race. He said he didn't 'encourage' a race or 'intend' to race Jones, saying 'no, definitely not' to questions put to him by his barrister Andy Scott.

On Ryecroft Street, where the collision happened, Mr McGrath said he wasn't aware Jones was behind him.

He accepts exceeding the speed limit, saying he was going to pick up his then partner and was 'slightly late'.

Mr McGrath said he believed the road was a 30mph limit, adding there were no 20mph signs from his office to where he was going.

The jury was told Mr Jones was travelling at more than twice the speed limit and Neil Fryman, prosecuting, alleged Mr McGrath was driving at 'a high speed', estimated to be around 45mph in the 20mph zone.

In response, Mr Jones said: "That is my error. I can only apologise for that. I should not have exceeded the speed limit. I was not aware that Kevin was behind me."

Mr McGrath said he 'heard a bang' as he drove then did a U-turn, saying he saw Jones had 'crashed his car' and had his 'head in his hands' at the roadside.

"He had his head in his hands next to his vehicle. I knew he was fine and not in a bad way or anything like that."

He added: "That's when I proceeded to go and get my ex-partner. I did not know exactly what had happened. I knew that Mr Jones had crashed his car."

Mr McGrath said he gave a 'full account' to the police.

Questioned again on the Crown's case, and asked whether there was any agreement between them or 'encouragement' from him to race, he said: "I was not racing with Mr Jones - definitely not.

There was nothing like that at all. There was no agreement to race."

The trial continues.