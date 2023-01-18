Police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in connection with an attempted rape.

The victim, a man in his early 20s, was in Preston city centre when a man tried to sexually assault him.

He was in Winkley Square on 7 January and Lancashire Police say the attempted attack happened between 10pm and midnight.

The offender is described as white, 5ft 8", in his mid-20s, average build, round face, small amount of stubble, eyes close together and short dark hair.

It is said he spoke with a Preston accent and was wearing a black zip-up jacket with elasticated cuffs, a plan black t-shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

Detective Constable Steve Rotherham said: "This was a very serious offence which has left the victim extremely distressed and I would appeal to anyone who recognises the individual in the image to come forward and speak to police."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 0015 of 8 January, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

