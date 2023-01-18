A law student who died after a series of remote GP appointments 'would have lived' if he was taken to the hospital earlier, an inquest says

David Nash, a 26-year-old student at University of Leeds, died on 4 November 2020 of a mastoiditis in his ear which caused an abscess on his brain.

He had four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020, but was never given a face-to-face appointment.

The inquest, in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, heard as his condition deteriorated he and his partner made a series of five NHS 111 calls on 2 November, before he was taken to St James’s Hospital by ambulance.

He was transferred to Leeds General Infirmary for neurosurgery, but he could not be saved and died on 4 November.

David Nash died following an emergency hospital admission Credit: Family Handout/PA

Simon Howarth, a neurosurgeon, conducted an inquiry following the death of the musician.

Mr Howarth’s report, which was read in court, said: “On the balance of probabilities, had this intervention been 10 hours previously, his death would probably have been avoided.”

In a written statement from GP expert Alastair Bint, he said the advanced nurse practitioner from the Burley Park Medical Practice, in Leeds, who spoke to Mr Nash on 2 November, should have ordered an urgent face-to-face appointment.

Dr Bint said he did not criticise the remote nature of Mr Nash’s first three consultations in October.

But Dr Bint said Mr Nash’s presentation of fever, neck stiffness and night-time headaches were 'red flags' and the nurse’s diagnosis of a flu-like virus was 'not safe'.

Mr Nash’s parents, from Nantwich, Cheshire, are campaigning to find out whether the mastoiditis he had developed would have been easily treated with antibiotics if their son had been to a face-to-face examination earlier.

The inquest has also heard that Mr Nash fell while left unattended in a confused state during his time in the emergency department at St James’s and cut his head.

David Nash's parents, Andrew and Anne Nash

In his report, Mr Haworth concluded that this had 'no clinical significance' in terms of the outcome.

Mr Nash was a talented musician, spending a number of years touring Europe with his band Weirds.

He had just started the second year of a law degree at Leeds University when he died.

The inquest is expected to conclude on Friday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...