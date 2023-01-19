The funeral of Elle Edwards will be held next week after she was shot dead outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey on Christmas Eve.

Elle Edwards, 26, was shot just before midnight on 24 December 2022, but she is not believed to have been the intended target during the attack.

Four men were also injured during the attack.

The Diocese of Chester has confirmed that Elle's funeral will take place on January 25 at St Nicholas Church, which will then be followed by a private service at Landican Cemetery and Crematorium.

The shooting took place at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey on Christmas Eve.

After the incident, Elle's younger sister paid tribute to her describing her as 'the kindest person ever'.

Lucy Edwards shared pictures and videos of the two of them together with the caption: ""I should not be waking up this morning on New Year's Day without you."

"I miss you so much sis. You are and will always be my best friend, sidekick, partner in crime, soul mate and big sister."

The 26-year-old beautician was killed when a gunman fired several shots outside the Lighthouse pub.

Earlier this week a man was charged with murdering Elle Edwards, and will stand trial in the summer.

Honorary Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Andrew Menary KC, remanded Connor Chapman in custody to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 17 April.

A fixed trial date is set for 7 June, with the case expected to last three to four weeks.

