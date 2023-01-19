John McGuinness has confirmed he will be returning to the Isle of Man TT 2023, riding once again with Honda Racing UK.

The Morecambe Missile made his 100th start at the world-famous event last year and has 23 TT trophies to his name.

16 of those 23 victories were won with Honda and McGuinness said "it felt right" to race with them again in 2023.

Speaking of his return to the TT, he said: "I'm hungry for more. I just want to get started now and go racing again."

John McGuinness made his 100th start during last year's Isle of Man TT riding a special gold-painted bike. Credit: Steve Babb

Riding alongside McGuinness for 2023 is Manxman Nathan Harrison who competed in the Senior TT for the first time last year.

However he is no stranger to the TT course having previously won at the Manx Grand Prix.

Harrison said it had "always been a dream" to ride with McGuinness and watching him race as a child made him "want to be the next McGuinness".

He said: "It’s only my second ever TT, so to be going into it on a great bike, with the best teammate I could ask for, will be an incredible experience."

Nathan Harrison competed in the Senior race during last year's Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man TT is due to return from Monday 29 May ending with the Senior TT race on Saturday 10 June.

Organisers have reduced the number of qualifying days this year and instead have added two extra race days to the 2023 schedule.

McGuinness and Harrison will also be competing at the North West 200 races, prior to the Isle of Man TT.