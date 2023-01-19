Man arrested for conspiracy to murder over shooting and acid attack in Wigan

A man's been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a shooting and acid attack near Wigan.

The 35-year-old man was arrested in Sheffield, and is now being questioned by detectives in connection with the death of Liam Smith.

His body was found on Kilburn Drive, a quiet residential street in Wigan in November. He'd been shot and attacked with acid.

Police say that so far, 4 warrants and 28 premises searches have been executed as part of the murder inquiry.

The scene of the murder in Shevington

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "This is a shocking murder of a much-loved family man. As the investigation progresses, we have specially trained officers who have been deployed to support them and keep them updated throughout.

“This attack was a sickening display of violence that will not tolerated in Greater Manchester.

“Our investigation is moving at pace, and we continue to work relentlessly to capture a picture of what happened in the events leading up to Liam’s death.

“Liam died from a fatal gunshot wound in what appeared to be a swift and well-planned out attack on a man who was not previously known to police.

"I ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area that evening to come forward and know that information will be treated with the strictest confidence. It only takes one crucial piece of information that may be key to achieving answers for Liam’s family and friends.”

Police say any details should be passed via the LiveChat function on gmp.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting incident number 910 of 25/11/2022.

Information can also be submitted through the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22L21-PO1