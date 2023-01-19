A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a security guard near a shopping centre car park.

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attacked Christopher Molloy around 12.45am on 12 July 2022 near to Bootle strand.

Two brothers who were also involved in the attack, Jay and Joseph Byrne, both admitted the manslaughter of the 55-year-old man who died in hospital a week after being attacked.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court heard how an altercation between the parties erupted near Burger King after Mr Molloy was accused of "touching" the teenage defendant's girlfriend.

The altercation happened outside the Burger King in a Bootle shopping centre. Credit: MEN Media

Jay Byrne - of Leyland Road in Southport - was said to have either punched or pushed the stranger, who then fled to the McDonald's opposite and tried to ask staff for help.

Mr Molloy remained in the fast food restaurant's door for a few minutes before walking away.

Shortly after, he was chased by 25-year-old Joseph Byrne, of Linacre Road in Litherland, and the then 14-year-old.

CCTV footage was then played in court showing a second confrontation near to the junction of Stanley Road and Strand Road.

In the footage, the younger Byrne could be seen "landing an extremely forceful punch" with his right hand, knocking Mr Molloy to the floor.

After the judge found the teenager guilty of murder, the juvenile shouted profanities at him calling him "fat and ugly". Credit: MEN Media

Mr Molloy then fell backwards and "cracked his head on the pavement", resulting in him losing consciousness.

The juvenile was then seen slapping him in the face a total of eight times, as he lay helpless on the floor.

Joseph Byrne said on the stand that he had given Mr Molloy "a little slap to teach him a lesson" after he was told that he had been "grabbing the a***" of the teen's girlfriend.

But he appeared to become angry with the teenager while under cross-examination - at one point turning to him and saying "he done it and he knows he did" - before refusing to answer any further questions from the prosecution.

Both attackers walked away towards the Natwest bank, being caught on camera fist bumping as they did so.

The boy returned a short time later with 26-year-old Jay Byrne, who kicked Mr Molloy in the head while he was still unconscious.

The youth then delivered a second kick to the head, described as a "particularly ferocious kick, like kicking a football hard".

All three males will be sentenced back at Liverpool Crown Court on 16 March. Credit: MEN Media

A patrolling police car was flagged down by a taxi driver who reported there was a man lying unconscious in the road.

Another person had alerted the attentions of a passing ambulance, and it became "immediately obvious that Mr Molloy was extremely unwell".

Mr Malloy suffered a multiple cuts, bruising and swelling to his face and head.

Once placed in the back of the ambulance, he began vomiting.

He was rushed to the Walton Centre and underwent emergency surgery shortly before 5am.But Mr Molloy had suffered internal bleeding and fractures, and his life support was ultimately withdrawn. He died on July 19 2022, a week after the assault.

Jay Byrne did not give evidence during the trial, but the boy said from the witness box that he had been imitating a scene from 1995 comedy film Friday starring actor Chris Tucker.

He also alleged that Joseph Byrne had asked "do you want to see a knockout punch?" before rendering Mr Molloy unconscious.Of the moment he kicked him on the floor, the teen said: "I didn't think. I was just copying what Jay did."

They will return to the court to be sentenced on 16 March.