A woman with terminal cancer has joined the nurses she says 'keep her alive,' on the picket line outside a hospital in Manchester.

Claire Mooney joined the lines of nurses on strike outside The Christie Hospital to lend her voice as a patient to their arguments for better pay.

Holding a sign that read 'this cancer patient supports the nurses', she said: "[Nurses] are run ragged, staying past their shifts, they've kept me alive."

Despite her condition being terminal, Claire was determined to show her support for the thousands of nurses taking industrial action, the first strikes to hit the region in the Royal College of Nursing's 106-year history.

Wrapped up against the cold, Claire Mooney holds a sign that reads 'this cancer patient supports the nurses'. Credit: MEN Media

Claire added that she is 'sure there is money out there, but [the government] is just not giving it to the right people', saying she 'wouldn't be here' without Greater Manchester nurses.

"These hard working nurses kept me alive and if a pay rise helps them, then they should get it," continued Claire.

Pickets across Wigan and Tameside also drew support from the public, with passing motorists honking their horns in solidarity.

It comes as thousands of nurses across England take strike action as a bitter pay dispute with the government continues.

A second day of strike action takes place on Thursday 19th January, with members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) forming picket lines at 15 health trusts across the region.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has announced that two further, bigger strikes will be held next month.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said he recognises the cost of living pressures on NHS staff, but "unaffordable pay rises" will stoke inflation.

